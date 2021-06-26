Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Firstegy

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

TSE JOY opened at C$1.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06. Journey Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.80 million and a P/E ratio of 5.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.96.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$23.58 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Journey Energy will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

