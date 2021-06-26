Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.850-5.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $968.86 million.Oxford Industries also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $2.150-2.350 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OXM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Shares of OXM opened at $97.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,958.60 and a beta of 1.83. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is -81.77%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $953,040. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.