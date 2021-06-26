Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the bank on Monday, July 12th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Bancolombia has raised its dividend payment by 19.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bancolombia has a payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bancolombia to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Shares of CIB stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.