Indivior (LON:INDV) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $150.63

Shares of Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 150.63 ($1.97) and traded as low as GBX 143.60 ($1.88). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 144.70 ($1.89), with a volume of 1,557,526 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.95, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 150.94. The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 16.81.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

