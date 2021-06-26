RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) CAO Raymond J. Merk Sells 2,460 Shares

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $31,734.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,329.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.63. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.