Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives $126.47 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.47.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BYND. Stephens began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $761,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,358. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $455,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,498.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,692 shares of company stock valued at $15,493,363. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $148.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 18.12. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $99.86 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.64.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

