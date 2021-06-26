Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.600-4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $96.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.52. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nucor will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus upgraded Nucor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.42.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,814 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,275.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

