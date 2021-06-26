Vidya Trading 33.5% Lower Over Last Week (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Vidya has a market cap of $2.52 million and $438,992.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vidya has traded down 33.5% against the dollar. One Vidya coin can now be bought for about $0.0675 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vidya Profile

Vidya is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,311,237 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vidya is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

