Insider Selling: SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Major Shareholder Sells 22,334 Shares of Stock

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 22,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $1,901,516.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 100 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $8,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 5,049 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $430,831.17.

On Monday, June 7th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 371 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $31,497.90.

SWTX opened at $84.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.74. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,890,000 after purchasing an additional 911,500 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,849,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,808,000 after purchasing an additional 672,191 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,655,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,187,000 after purchasing an additional 197,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

