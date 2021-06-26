Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) CTO Weidong Chen Sells 65,000 Shares of Stock

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $562,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,530,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,912,926.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CASA opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.55. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.10 million, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Casa Systems had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $104.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 44.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 128,194 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter worth $1,530,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CASA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

