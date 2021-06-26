MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Sells $1,252,951.85 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 31,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $1,252,951.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,203,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $554,656.62.

On Friday, May 28th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,086 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $496,613.70.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,035 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $503,411.70.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,198 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $483,310.76.

On Thursday, May 13th, Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $314,494.18.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $298,685.24.

On Thursday, April 8th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $314,897.80.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,909 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $318,942.20.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $44.05. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MXL. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 55.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after buying an additional 262,544 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at about $408,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MaxLinear by 29.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 63,618 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in MaxLinear by 21.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 207,616 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 71,172 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

