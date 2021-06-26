Insider Selling: HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Sells 8,935 Shares of Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $742,498.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $83.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,389.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HQY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after purchasing an additional 55,886 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 40,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 407.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 15,859 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

