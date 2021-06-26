Lido Advisors LLC Increases Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 26,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 15,478 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,266,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,199,000 after purchasing an additional 273,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 159,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.08.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $122.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.25 billion, a PE ratio of 67.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.21. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.