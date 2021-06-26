Lido Advisors LLC Buys 311 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 34.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,508,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,340 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $44,613,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,388,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,339,000 after acquiring an additional 335,884 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,568,000 after acquiring an additional 297,141 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the first quarter worth about $18,330,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $64.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.96. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

