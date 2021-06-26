Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 311 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,066,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,280,000 after acquiring an additional 221,787 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 612,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,215,000 after acquiring an additional 40,735 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $64.54 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.15.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

