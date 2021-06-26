Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 122,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 183,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,568.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

