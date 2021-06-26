Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,686,000 after acquiring an additional 127,930 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 47,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 92,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $2,483,570.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $96,759.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,586 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,226. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LQDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.