Bao Finance (BAO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $610,637.00

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $12.49 million and $610,637.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00045262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00164056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00093726 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,350.39 or 0.99857849 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (?) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (??) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BAOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.