fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) CEO David Gandler Sells 482,000 Shares

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FUBO opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. fuboTV Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of fuboTV by 5,012.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

