Lido Advisors LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $117.75 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.16 and a 12 month high of $126.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.76, for a total transaction of $852,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 565,751 shares of company stock worth $67,871,039. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

