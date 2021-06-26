Lido Advisors LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $117.75 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.16 and a 12 month high of $126.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

In other news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 565,751 shares of company stock worth $67,871,039 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

