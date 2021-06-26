Lido Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the period. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.26. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $22.42.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $19,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,532,490 shares in the company, valued at $127,383,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 9,426 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $207,372.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 940,307 shares in the company, valued at $20,686,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,023,800 shares of company stock worth $20,025,900. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

ERII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Energy Recovery has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

