Lido Advisors LLC Invests $306,000 in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

In related news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 13,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $684,030.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,522.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.74 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

