Lido Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,530 Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

ERII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

In other Energy Recovery news, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $19,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,532,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,383,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 9,426 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $207,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 940,307 shares in the company, valued at $20,686,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,023,800 shares of company stock worth $20,025,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $21.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.26. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $22.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.79.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.