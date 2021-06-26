Lido Advisors LLC Buys New Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after buying an additional 70,076 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 257,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,999,000 after buying an additional 31,980 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 362,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,988,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 305,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,823,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

NYSE BWA opened at $48.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.83. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BWA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $512,692.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,007.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,416.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.