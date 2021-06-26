Lido Advisors LLC Sells 166 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,287,000. S&T Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,168,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,403,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $227.35 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $140.36 and a one year high of $228.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.08.

