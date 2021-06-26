Lido Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 20,696 Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $29,806.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at $883,585.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,236 shares in the company, valued at $9,646,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,119 shares of company stock worth $2,985,638. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

