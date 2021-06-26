Lido Advisors LLC Invests $325,000 in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,236 shares in the company, valued at $9,646,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,806.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at $883,585.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,119 shares of company stock worth $2,985,638. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.