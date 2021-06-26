Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,590,000 after buying an additional 910,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,687,000 after buying an additional 125,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,189,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,015,000 after buying an additional 42,224 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,013,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,186,000 after purchasing an additional 270,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 65.5% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,800,000 after purchasing an additional 752,559 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.24 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $282,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,710.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $859,777.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,339.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

