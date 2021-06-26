Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Position Trimmed by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 94.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,877 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Perrigo by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Perrigo by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Perrigo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Perrigo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at about $575,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

PRGO opened at $46.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.08. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.