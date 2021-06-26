Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 289 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,425 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 436.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,958,000 after purchasing an additional 970,591 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $197,754,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 601,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,777,000 after purchasing an additional 310,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,174,247,000 after purchasing an additional 151,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,034,000 after acquiring an additional 113,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SIVB opened at $564.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $567.79. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $199.70 and a fifty-two week high of $608.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.13.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.