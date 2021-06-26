Martingale Asset Management L P Buys New Stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Xperi by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Xperi in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

XPER opened at $22.16 on Friday. Xperi Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. Xperi had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.78 million. On average, analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

In other news, CRO Matthew Milne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 206,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

XPER has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Xperi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

