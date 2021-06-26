Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,529,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management grew its stake in shares of GO Acquisition by 288.6% in the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 213,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 158,474 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GO Acquisition alerts:

GOAC stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.84. GO Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $12.65.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC).

Receive News & Ratings for GO Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GO Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.