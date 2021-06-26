Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,453 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trebia Acquisition were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in Trebia Acquisition by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 399,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 279,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,596,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Trebia Acquisition by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 650,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 49,966 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management increased its holdings in Trebia Acquisition by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 274,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 223,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

TREB opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

