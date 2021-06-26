Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOAC. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,072,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,076,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,414,000. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its stake in GO Acquisition by 288.6% in the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 213,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 158,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,529,000. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOAC stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.84. GO Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

