Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 221,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after acquiring an additional 142,056 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,245,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,050,000 after acquiring an additional 44,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 202,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -344.83 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.63. Herman Miller, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%.

MLHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

