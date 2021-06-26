Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,514 shares of company stock worth $3,148,773 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $62.68 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.38. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

