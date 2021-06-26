Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 114.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,365 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 94.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on SE shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.46.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $283.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.93 and a beta of 1.31. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $101.61 and a twelve month high of $297.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.