Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of NYSE K opened at $63.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $5,268,312.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,711,514 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.