Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $591,000 Position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 211,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 34,430 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 423.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 20,397 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000.

NYSEARCA XTN opened at $86.43 on Friday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $92.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.92.

