Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 3,088 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 2,643.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 207,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,495,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 507,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,628,000 after buying an additional 80,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.21. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.10.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

