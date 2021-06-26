Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,418 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,170,000 after buying an additional 1,053,884 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 58,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $34.43.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

IPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

