Northern Trust Corp Has $69.68 Million Stock Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,965,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,283 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.69% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $69,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,027,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,450,000 after acquiring an additional 248,634 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,636.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,657,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $44,691,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,468,000 after acquiring an additional 380,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,149 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GT. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ GT opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.20. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

