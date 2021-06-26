Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel Sells 369,960 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 369,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $25,001,896.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,798,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,305,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Evan Spiegel sold 384,660 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $25,022,133.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Evan Spiegel sold 383,602 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $24,999,342.34.

On Friday, June 11th, Evan Spiegel sold 88,015 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $5,721,855.15.

On Monday, June 7th, Evan Spiegel sold 414,781 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $24,998,850.87.

On Friday, June 4th, Evan Spiegel sold 411,250 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,004,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Evan Spiegel sold 403,784 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $24,998,267.44.

On Monday, April 26th, Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $15,157,500.00.

SNAP opened at $67.67 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.73 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.55.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNAP. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

