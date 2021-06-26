Apollo Management Holdings Gp, Sells 2,195,319 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,195,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $38,132,691.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Apollo Management Holdings Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Talos Energy alerts:

On Friday, June 25th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 475,304 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $8,208,500.08.

On Monday, June 21st, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 126,099 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $2,245,823.19.

On Thursday, June 17th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 149,429 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $2,603,053.18.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 93,543 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $1,593,972.72.

On Friday, June 11th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 84,853 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $1,422,136.28.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 91,298 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $1,516,459.78.

On Monday, June 7th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 97,773 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,569,256.65.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 78,641 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,208,712.17.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 100,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $1,479,000.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 32,536 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $456,805.44.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $17.01 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $267.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.21 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 111.57%. Research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TALO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Talos Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.