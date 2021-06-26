Financial Survey: Ablynx (OTCMKTS:ABLYF) versus Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Ablynx (OTCMKTS:ABLYF) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ablynx and Autolus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ablynx 0 0 0 0 N/A Autolus Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75

Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $18.86, indicating a potential upside of 171.33%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than Ablynx.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ablynx and Autolus Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ablynx $62.73 million 60.74 -$122.67 million N/A N/A Autolus Therapeutics $1.72 million 284.91 -$142.09 million ($2.76) -2.52

Ablynx has higher revenue and earnings than Autolus Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.1% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Ablynx has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ablynx and Autolus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ablynx N/A N/A N/A Autolus Therapeutics -8,892.85% -57.88% -45.76%

Summary

Ablynx beats Autolus Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ablynx Company Profile

Ablynx NV, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for a range of therapeutic indications. The company develops Nanobodies that are proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments for the treatment of inflammation, hematology, immuno-oncology, oncology, and respiratory diseases. Its clinical programs include caplacizumab, an anti-von Willebrand Factor Nanobody that has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura; ALX-0171, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus infection; and Vobarilizumab, an anti-IL-6R Nanobody that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus. The company also develops ALX-0761, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis, as well as various auto-immune disorders; Anti-VEGF/Ang2 Nanobody that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors; Anti-CX3CR1 Nanobody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating chronic kidney diseases; ozoralizumab, which has completed Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of auto-immune disorders with focus on rheumatoid arthritis; and ALX-0141, a trivalent Nanobody for the treatment of bone-loss related disorders comprising osteoporosis and bone metastasis, as well as completed a Phase I study in post-menopausal women. Ablynx NV has collaboration and alliance agreements with Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Merck KGaA, Eddingpharm, Novo Nordisk A/S, Novartis Pharma AG, Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Sanofi S.A. The company was formerly known as MatchX and changed its name to Ablynx NV in June 2002. Ablynx NV was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer. Autolus Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

