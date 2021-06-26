Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $901.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $352,616.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 213,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $118,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,319,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,386,000 after acquiring an additional 638,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,618,000 after buying an additional 815,689 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,994,000 after buying an additional 112,515 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,023,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after buying an additional 41,484 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

