Eargo (EAR) and The Competition Critical Analysis

Eargo (NASDAQ: EAR) is one of 41 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Eargo to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Eargo and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eargo 0 0 4 0 3.00 Eargo Competitors 302 1218 2130 84 2.53

Eargo currently has a consensus price target of $45.33, suggesting a potential upside of 19.20%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential downside of 0.26%. Given Eargo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eargo is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Eargo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eargo N/A N/A N/A Eargo Competitors -191.98% -58.37% -12.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.6% of Eargo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eargo and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eargo $69.15 million -$39.85 million -10.01 Eargo Competitors $1.11 billion $144.99 million 18.11

Eargo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Eargo. Eargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Eargo beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

