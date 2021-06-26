Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 109.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,631 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invitae by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.91. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. Invitae’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVTA shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.30.

In other news, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $94,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $133,917.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,919 shares of company stock worth $3,838,749 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

