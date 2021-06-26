Citigroup Inc. Has $8.19 Million Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 223.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,971 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,672 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Synovus Financial worth $8,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

SNV opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.